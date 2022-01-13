Personal Finance On WGN

‘Your Money Matters’ is being added to WGN Radio in February. Illinois native Jon Hansen will host the show.

“No one is more knowledgeable in hyper-local business and community news than Jon Hansen,” said Mary Sandberg Boyle, VP/GM. “He is the perfect host to navigate these challenging topics and make them relatable to our audience.”

The program will feature Hansen talking with personalities and experts in the world of finance. Basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning will be discussed.

“I’m looking forward to learning things along with the audience. Just like them, I’m someone looking for ways to save money, smart ways to spend money, and how to prepare my family for life’s surprises,” said Hansen.