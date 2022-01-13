Doug Hamand Stays With Cumulus

Doug Hamand, Vice President, Programming Operations, has signed a new long-term agreement with Cumulus Media. Hamand joined Cumulus in 2016 after leaving iHeartMedia/Clear Channel.

“Doug is a fierce competitor and expects the best from our content teams,” said John Dimick, SVP, Programming Operations. “His expertise and experience with multiple formats have enabled Cumulus Media to maintain its leadership position. Doug has definitely earned this new deal and many thanks for the hard work, dedication and commitment.”

“Working the last five years with this team of exceptionally talented Format VP’s, has been rewarding,” said Hamand. ”I am glad to have helped PDs and Market Managers in key Cumulus cities achieve success in ratings and revenue. I look forward to serving these markets and the industry for more years to come.”