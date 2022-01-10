Honors For Lesley Visser

Lesley Visser, will receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA). The award will be presented during Golden Mike Award Fundraising Dinner at the Plaza Hotel in NYC March 14.

Visser is the only sportscaster, male or female, to have worked on the network broadcasts of the Final Four, the Super Bowl, the World Series, the NBA Finals, the Triple Crown, the Olympics, the U.S. Open, and the World Figure Skating Championship.

“Lesley has an extraordinary number of ‘firsts’ in her accomplished and impressive career,” said Scott Herman, Chairman. “We’re very proud to recognize her many accomplishments, not only as a pioneering female sportscaster, but as a prominent leader in sports broadcasting, overall.”

“I am enormously honored to be recognized by the Broadcasters Foundation of America, which is vital to our colleagues who find themselves in need of help during times of unimaginable hardship,” said Visser. “It’s essential that we acknowledge and support such a charitable endeavor.”

