Cumulus Dallas Raises $1.7 Million

The six-station Cumulus Dallas cluster raised $1,767,990 in 2021. 14 DFW Metroplex charities benefited from the various promotions, radiothons, events and fund drives in 2021.

“Once again the listeners of our six Cumulus Dallas radio stations stepped up with incredible generosity with nearly $1.8 million in cash to serve our community needs,” said Dan Bennett, Regional Vice President. “A special thank you to our staff for the long hours and work to make this possible. Our staff members truly embrace our mission to help our community and the results are significant and change lives for the better.”

Stations in the DFW cluster include: 99.5 The Wolf/KPLX-FM; WBAP-AM NewsTalk 820; Sportsradio 96.7FM/1310 AM The Ticket/KTCK-FM; Hot 93.3/KLIF-FM; New Country 96.3/KSCS-FM; KLIF 570 AM.