6 Easy Ways To Increase Your Sales Today

(By Loyd Ford) The easy ways to increase your sales are likely things you already know. Placing them in front of you all the time will actively accelerate your sales in 2022.

So, it’s easy to say, “prospect more.” Most business owners never see a salesperson. How do we change the words “Prospect more.” Well, your sales manager may talk to you about your pipeline. Pushing the activities that consistently keep your pipeline growing and actually overflowing may have the most dramatic positive impact on your sales this year.

and actually overflowing may have the most dramatic positive impact on your sales this year. People respond to people who are real, authentic and vulnerable. Make it a daily point to get to know your prospects and your steady clients better and share with them moments from your life in a way that makes you a real and positively and anticipated part of their life. You might think this is wasted time, but it is a secret ingredient that will very likely drive more revenue from your clients straight to you.

and share with them moments from your life in a way that makes you a real and positively and anticipated part of their life. You might think this is wasted time, but it is a secret ingredient that will very likely drive more revenue from your clients straight to you. When you are in front of your client or potential client and especially when you are presenting an idea or product to solve a problem for them, be enthusiastic. 7 times out of 10 a seller will fall short of presenting something in an exciting, inviting way. If you don’t share something with passion, you may walk away with nothing .

7 times out of 10 a seller will fall short of presenting something in an exciting, inviting way. If you don’t share something with passion, you may walk away with . I do feel like this one is something we talk about constantly: Be more than only a salesperson they see. Bring value every time they see you. Yes, bring solutions. Even when it isn’t your product or services. Train your clients and potential clients that when they see you; positive things happen.

Bring value every time they see you. Yes, bring solutions. Even when it isn’t your product or services. Train your clients and potential clients that when they see you; What about your weaknesses? We hear two schools of thought about this. First, lean into your strengths and don’t worry about your weaknesses. Then, the second value that a lot of people really push is – consistently work on turning your weaknesses into strengths. I prefer to say, “Isolate your weaknesses a nd try to make your skills better in those areas but know what you are good at and what you are not good at doing. Take advantage of both by using smart strategy.”

nd try to make your skills better in those areas but know what you are good at and what you are not good at doing. Take advantage of both by using smart strategy.” I was walking with a friend just the other day and I said, “I can never learn enough.” Don’t underestimate the power of self-education, mentors and friendships in the battle to help you in the psychology of sales and being an amazing servant to your clients. That really does turn into more money again and again and again.

