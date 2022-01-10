Hiring Tips At Rising Above

Rising Above: Ascending to Greatness in 2022 will feature lessons from the best trainers in the business. Among the 10 professionals taking part in the virtual event will be Laurie Kahn of Media Staffing Network.

Hiring for most positions in radio has become a big challenge, especially in the search for top sellers. Kahn will share information on new compensation ideas, ways to improve the culture, and how to get your message out to a larger group.

The event, January 26, 27 will be hosted by Derron Steenbergen of Swagger Institute and Speed Marriott of P1 Learning. The summit is sponsored by over 20 state broadcasters’ associations from across the country and is free to all their members.

More information can be found Here.