Delilah Dallas Debut

The New STAR 102.1 is adding nationally syndicated personality Delilah. The evening show will join the line-up on iHeart’s KDGE-FM January 10.

“We’re excited about the addition of Delilah and bringing her back to DFW – she possesses an intense connection with her audience because of her authentic personality,” said Jay Shannon, PD.

“I’m so happy to be able to speak with, and hear from, so many listeners in the Dallas and Ft. Worth areas,” said Delilah. “They’ve been a part of my radio life for many years! I’m excited for this opportunity, and appreciative too. Thanks to all involved for creating this connection again!”

The often-called ‘Oprah of Radio’ is heard on more than 150 stations nationwide.