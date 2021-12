ABC Radio Network entertainment reporter Bill Diehl is out with a book. ’50 Years Of Celebrity Chatter (Or The Time I interviewed A Porn Star Naked)‘ has stories and quotes from almost all the well-knowns he’s talked with over the years.

Diehl dug deep into his archives for the collection, bringing back great memories, “It’s been a great ride,” said Diehl

The book is available on Amazon.