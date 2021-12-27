KALL Voice Of Reason Passes

From 1971 to 2004 Tom Barberi was known as “The Voice of Reason” on Salt Lake City station KALL. He died Christmas Eve at age 78.

Barberi was in radio for more than 30 years. He told the Salt Lake Tribune in a story on his 20th anniversary at the station that he went into radio, “because I have no marketable skills. See, it’s either do radio or go back to San Jose to the loading docks and unload boxes. I think I’d rather abuse people over the air than work for a living.”

Early in his career he worked at several small radio stations in California, before moving to Salt Lake City and KALL in 1971.