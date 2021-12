Mike McDougald, former owner of WRGA and Q-102 in Rome, GA has died. McDougald was a member of the Georgia and Alabama Radio Halls of Fame.

His stations won two Marconi awards and was awarded a Crystal Award by the NAB, and seven GAB Station of the Year awards. He served two terms as Vice Chairman of the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, and was Chairman of the Foundation for Public Broadcasting of Georgia.

McDougald was 90.