Country Star Joining Radio Station

Country singer Justin Moore is joining the morning show on Little Rock Arkansas sports station KABZ-FM. Moore will team with longtime personalities David Bazzel, Roger Scott and R.J. Hawk on Dec. 30 for the debut of the “Morning Mayhem” show.

According to The Arkansas Democrat Gazette Moore will make his first appearance as co-host during a remote broadcast from Tampa, the site of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ New Year’s Day 2022 Outback Bowl game with the Penn State.

The station is owned by Signal Media of Arkansas