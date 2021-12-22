Two Audacy Markets Bring in Over $640K For Kids

In Dallas and Houston over $640,000 was raised for Texas Children’s National, part of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, through a pair of radiothons. KMVK-FM in Dallas raised $357,245 as part of their annual “La Grande Radiothon” and KLOL-FM in Houston added $288,099 during their annual “Mega Radiothon.”

“Even in particularly challenging times, the Hispanic community answered the call to support the great efforts of the Children’s Miracle Network,” said Jimmy Gonzalez, Spanish Format Captain, Audacy. “We are so proud to join them in making a meaningful difference for these children and their families through the hospitals and their awe-inspiring mission.”