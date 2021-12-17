LITE-FM Radiothon Tops $1.3 Million

iHeartMedia New York’s LITE-FM announced that its fourth annual “Hope for the Holidays Radiothon” raised over $1.3 million to benefit Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone. For the past four years the radiothon has raised over $3.5 million to benefit the hospital.

“This year’s radiothon was extraordinary. Our team along with our dedicated listeners made it a great day,” said Chris Conley, Program Director for 106.7 LITE FM. “We always look forward to the event and partnering with Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital to support the children and their families in the New York metro area.”