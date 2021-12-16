Houston To KC For Frye

Tyler Frye is the new midday host for KCHZ-FM. Frye heads to Cumulus Kansas City from Cumulus Houston, where he was night-time host on KRBE-FM.

“I’ve been a fan of Tyler Frye’s for a long time. He has great on-air energy and he does an amazing job connecting with his listeners. His creativity and personality will be an awesome addition to our team here in Kansas City,” said Jagger, PD.

“I am extremely excited to be working side by side with Jagger who is one of the best in this industry. It was an easy choice to make the move over to middays on 95-7 The Vibe, I look forward to ditching the ‘night guy’ lifestyle,” said Frye.