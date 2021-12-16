Radio’s 2021 Executive of The Year

With a focus on moving the company more into the digital space since becoming CEO in 2018, Bill Wilson has transformed Townsquare Media into a digital first company. That does not mean radio is not an important part of the Townsquare transformation. Actually, it’s quite the opposite.

Wilson knows advertising dollars are moving into the digital space like a speeding bullet, and in order to capture that money he wants his company to be the biggest digital player in all Townsquare local markets and radio is crucial to that transformation.

2021 was an excellent year for Townsquare Media with digital being a big part of their 2021 success. In our January cover story with Wilson, he explains how the company’s digital transformation is going and how he expects it to play out over the next several years. He also talks about the importance of Townsquare’s local radio markets, and most importantly, he talks up the importance of having great employees work for the company.

