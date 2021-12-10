Our Sales Manager of The Week – CMG’s Ashley Williams

Cox Media Group, Orlando Director of Sales JC Campese tells Radio Ink, “Ashley is a trusted and extremely valuable partner to me and our entire sales management team. She is highly respected by our sales team, her co workers and our clients. Ashley is a servant leader who works tirelessly to do whatever she can to help our staff and our clients on a daily basis. I am so happy that Ashley is receiving the recognition she deserves.”

Here’s our interview with our Sales Manager of the week from Cox Media Group in Orlando Ashley Williams.

Radio Ink: Ashley how did you get into radio and radio sales?

Ashley: I grew up in a small town and loved our local country station. I knew every song and my family always told me they thought I would be on the radio. Fast forward I went to school for journalism intending to be on TV but quickly realized journalism wasn’t for me. I was offered a role as a sales assistant and learned everything I know about sales on the job. I had a non-traditional path to radio sales through TV sales, then corporate digital sales, and then radio sales. While I have only been in radio for the past 2 and a half years, they have been some of the most rewarding years of my career. I love the way local radio engages and entertains our community and the impact we can have on the business community because of the success they have advertising on our brands.

Radio Ink: How did you know you’d be good at selling radio? When did it click?

Ashley: Sales clicked from me when I realized I could combine my curiosity and desire to make an impact with my competitiveness. I love that we get to work with the business leaders in our community to ask questions, understand their challenges and then create marketing strategies that grow their business. When their business thrives, ours does too, and that win feeds my competitive spirit.

Radio Ink: Why are you a successful leader of salespeople?

Ashley: I care about the person and want to help them leverage their strengths to grow to their greatest potential. By seeing each person on my team as an individual, I can adjust my approach to match their needs and create a partnership with them. I’m grateful to work with an awesome team and we have a strong level of trust and commitment to each other’s success.

Radio Ink: Tell us how you spot a great salesperson

Ashley: I look for their passion and level of grittiness. Passion and grit are things you can’t teach, but are crucial in selling. You can’t sell something that you don’t believe in and you can’t get to the close without grit.

Radio Ink: How do you keep your team motivated?

Ashley: First by understanding what motivates each of them. For many in sales, money is primary, but it’s understanding the other motivators- like recognition, prizes and personal growth that give you a greater opportunity to keep the team on track.

Radio Ink: What are you doing to always be on the lookout for new sellers?

Ashley: I listen for the names I hear regularly to know those in the market who have a track record of success. I also keep close to the people I have worked with over the past 14 years who may be good candidates or who will know candidates. Additionally, I watch over the next generation of leaders who come through as interns. Internships give us a great chance to see their work ethic and find out who has that passion and grit to be a great salesperson.

Radio Ink: How do you keep yourself sharp, up on all the trends, ahead of the competition?

Ashley: I listen. I read the headlines and dig into the stories when I see a trend emerging. I always consider and try to understand the ripple effect these trends can have within our business landscape. Then when I am meeting with clients, I ask them how the trends are impacting their business. Combining the information I read in the trades, with the feedback I hear from clients helps me decipher what is most important.

Radio Ink: Over the past 18 months, what are you most proud of?

Ashley: I’m so proud of how focused our team has stayed despite all of the distractions that have been thrown our way. We have pushed towards our revenue goals despite a pandemic and changes outside our control. Our management team has maintained our culture by staying engaged with our team keeping the fun and connection while we were working remotely. It hasn’t been easy, but when I look back, I am truly amazed at how team handled everything that came their way. They are a team of All Stars!

Radio Ink: What are your expectations for 2022?

Ashley: I expect more change, ha. If there is one thing I have learned, it is we always need to be ready to pivot quickly and the sooner we can adapt to all the changes around us, the greater our chance of success.

Radio Ink: What advice, in this competitive environment, do you have for other sales managers across the country?

Ashley: Keep your focus on your people. It’s so easy to get distracted by the “things” going on around, those things will come and go, but investing in our people will always have the biggest impact.

