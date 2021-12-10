Bohannon Hosts NAB Execs

Jim Bohannon talked with NAB President Gordon Smith and NAB COO Curtis LeGeyt Thursday night. The outgoing and incoming NAB leaders were guests on the nationally syndicated Jim Bohanon Show.

The 40-minute interview covered Smith tenure at NAB, the confirmation process for Jessica Rosenworcel and Gigi Sohn to the Federal Communications Commission, the relationship between tech giants and local broadcasters, and the role of broadcast radio in local communities, among other topics.

You can listen to the interview Here.