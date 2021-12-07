WHUR Golden Anniversary

96.3 WHUR is marking 50 years of excellence in broadcasting and community service with a special mural unveiling. The event is set for Friday December 10 outside an iconic Washington DC eatery.

“It’s so fitting that this special WHUR mural is located outside the iconic Ben’s Chili Bowl, which has been a staple of the DMV community for decades,” said Sean Plater, GM. “We stand on the history and legacy of Howard University understanding our driving force is Howard’s motto of ‘Truth and Service’ and this mural showcases that commitment.”

The mural will be located at ‘Ben Ali Way,’ adjacent to the famed restaurant. The unveiling, which will be broadcast live, will include a special ceremony and presentations from elected leaders across the region.