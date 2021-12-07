Good Karma Promotes Prince

Stephanie Prince, Market Manager of ESPN West Palm, has been promoted to Vice President. She will continue leading ESPN West Palm’s content, marketing, and sales departments for ESPN 106.3 FM, Deportes Radio 760 AM, and the team’s ESPN digital assets.

“I’m thrilled to continue to grow within GKB and to lead ESPN West Palm. Our dedicated and passionate team provides value for our partners and great content for our consumers across all of our assets,” said Prince. “Palm Beach County has been home for the last 14 years, and I’m excited about for our community, ESPN West Palm and GKB as we continue to expand, grow and evolve.”

“Stephanie is the ultimate example of a teammate whose hard work and determination have continued to lead to successes and new opportunities within GKB & ESPN West Palm,” said Steve Politziner, Good Karma Brands President. “Witnessing her career ascension has been one of the great thrills of my professional career. The ESPN West Palm team and all assets she oversees are in great hands under her leadership.”