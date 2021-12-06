Julian Green Named Content Director

Minnesota Public Radio has named Julian Green as Content Director for The Current’s Urban Alternative Project. Prior to joining The Current in June 2021, Green was Program Director at Radio K-KUOM, a student-run radio station at the University of Minnesota.

“The point of music as a whole is to connect people and the Urban Alternative Project is an amazing opportunity to use hip-hop and R&B to build and connect diverse communities,” said Green. “I’m grateful to have this opportunity at The Current and excited to build this project from the ground up.”

“Julian brings the right mix of talent, music knowledge and energy needed to bring this new service to life,” said David Safar, Managing Director. “More importantly, Julian brings a lifelong passion for the music, making him uniquely suited for the Content Director role.”