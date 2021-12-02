$30K iHeart Chicago Holiday Treatment

‘Spreading Holiday Cheer in Chicagoland’ is a month-long celebration from iHeartMedia Chicago. The stations are involved in a variety of initiatives designed to give back to listeners and the community.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the events:

• 93.9 LITE-FM and Coca-Cola Company will grant $7,500 in Christmas wishes for Chicagoland families.

• V103’s Joe “Soto Claus” will grant $5,000 in Christmas wishes for less fortunate families in honor of Ada S. McKinley Head Start Program.

• 107.5 WGCI’s “Toys from Tone” in honor of Ada S. McKinley Head Start Program will award ten families with $500 in Christmas cash from Afternoon Show Host Tone Kapone.

• 103.5 KISS-FM and Coca-Cola Company will grant $10,000 in KISSmas Wishes to bring holiday cheer to Chicagoland families.

• Inspiration 1390 will bless families with their share of $5,000 in Christmas cash during the station’s annual free “Biggest Give and Receive” holiday concert. It includes one of the city’s biggest toy drives with toys donated by concertgoers.

“iHeartMedia Chicago is the ‘holiday cheer’ headquarters from celebrating 93.9 LITE FM’s 21 years as Chicago’s Christmas music station, to giving away over $30,000 in Christmas cash, toys and other prizes to families in the Chicagoland community,” said Matt Scarano, President iHeartMedia Chicago. “We are thankful for our partners who joined forces with us to spread the holiday cheer.”