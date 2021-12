Jacobs Media will host a second tour at the Consumer Electronics Show. Jacobs indicates better than anticipated interest has resulted in the additional tour at the CES in Las Vegas January 5-8.

The 90 minute private tours of the CES are limited to 15 guests and led by an expert employed by the Consumer Technology Association. The customized tour allows participants to “line jump” and talk to an executive from each company.

More information on the Tour can be found Here.