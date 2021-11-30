It’s Carter’s 28th Annual Toy & Food Drive

The Carter Broadcast Group is hosting its 28th Annual Toy & Food Drive this weekend. The two-day drive benefits, Harvesters – The Community Food Network and U.S. Marines Toys for Tots.

Personalities from Carter Broadcast Group radios stations, KPRS-FM (Hot 103 Jamz), KPRS-HD2 (K-103.3 HD2) and KPRT-AM/K291CN (Gospel 1590 AM/106.1 FM) will be on-site, broadcasting live and encouraging listeners to donate cash, non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys (valued at $10 or more). Monetary donations can be made online at www.kprs.com, www.k103.3hd2.com and www.kprt.com.

“The Carter Broadcast Group is committed to serve our community. Food insecurity has increased due to the pandemic as people have lost jobs. It’s our mission to help our partners at Harvesters and the U.S. Marines Toy for Tots to meet the needs of our community,” said Michael Carter, CEO/President of the Carter Broadcast Group.