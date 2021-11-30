iHeart Ranks Third With Apple

Apple’s 2021 top podcast lists are out today. The company says it recognizes the best and most popular podcasts “for their exceptional content, unique ability to engage audiences, and innovation in craft, spanning production, presentation and sound design that expand the definition of podcasting and deepen its impact on listeners worldwide.”

The Apple podcast editorial team has chosen “A Slight Change of Plans” with Maya Shankar from Pushkin Industries as Best Show of the Year, and “Anything for Selena” with Maria Garcia from WBUR and Futuro Studios as Newcomer of the Year.

Here are the top free channels for Apple in 2021.

Top Free Channels

audiochuck The New York Times iHeartPodcast Network Dateline NBC Barstool Sports ABC News ESPN Exactly Right Crooked Media TED Audio Collective

Top New Shows

“We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle” “Mommy Doomsday” with Keith Morrison from Dateline NBC “The Apology Line” with Marissa Bridge from Wondery “Dr. Death Season 3: Miracle Man” with Laura Beil from Wondery “Murdaugh Murders” with Mandy Matney “O.C. Swingers” with Justine Harman “The Ezra Klein Show” from New York Times Opinion “Suspect” with Eric Benson and Matthew Shaer from Wondery and Campside Media “Dark History” with Bailey Sarian “Unraveled” with Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen from discovery+

Get mre details about the 2020 best of lists from Apple HERE.