Steve Harvey Giving Away More Turkeys

For the 12th year in a row, The Steve Harvey Morning Show and Premiere Networks will give away thousands of turkeys. Nearly 9,000 turkeys will be provided to the more than 100 affiliates to help those less fortunate celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

It’s an honor and a privilege for all of us here at The Steve Harvey Morning Show to help those in need,” said Harvey. “Happy Thanksgiving and may God bless you all this holiday season.”

Since the Turkey Give was launched in 2009, nearly 100,000 turkeys have been given to those in need.