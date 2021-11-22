Former Detroit DJ Killed

Art Vuolo tells Radio Ink that former Detroit DJ John O’Leary was murdered in his home over the weekend. He was stabbed to death, allegedly by a roommate, according to police. O’Leary lived in Detroit’s Highland Park. O’Leary was 68.

O’Learly worked at WWWW (W4), WABX, WLLZ, and most recently at WCSX all in Detroit. He also worked in Windsor, Ontario at CIMX (89X), WIQB Ann Arbor and at WILS-FM Lansing, MI. He was a voice-over talent at Babo Productions and the Radio X Network.