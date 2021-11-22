Lazer Broadcasting Is Now Lazer Media

Lazer Broadcasting unveiled its new Lazer Media logo and name change at a recent event in Beverly Hills. The company owns 40 Spanish-language radio stations across 20 markets in California and Reno, Nevada.

“We are grateful to have been in business over the last 30 years. During this time we’ve continued to adapt our products to our listeners’ habits, and we will continue to evolve to meet their needs” said Alfredo Plascencia, President and CEO. “This new name will better reflect the products and services that we provide for both the consumer and our clients” he continued.

“The innovative chapter for Lazer Media is focused on providing multiple touch points to our community through radio, digital and experiential” comments Chief Revenue Officer, Gerardo Martinez. “Through the Lazer Media ecosystem, our business partners can count on customized 360 marketing campaigns that provide several connections in one or more markets across the Golden State and Reno, Nevada to reach the Hispanic consumer where they are.”