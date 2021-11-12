One Day Radiothon Raises Nearly $200K

iHeartMedia Boston’s AM 680 WRKO raised over $192,000 during its sixth annual DAV Radiothon to benefit the Disabled American Veterans Department of Massachusetts. The radiothon took place on Thursday, November, 11th. Since 2016, the Radiothon has raised over $800,000 to benefit veterans in the community.

AM 680 WRKO’s on-air personalities Jeff Kuhner, Barry Armstrong and Howie Carr held a 13- hour live broadcast encouraging listeners to donate and raise funds for the DAV of Massachusetts’ homeless shelter and transportation programs.

“It’s an honor for AM 680 WRKO to dedicate Veterans Day to help the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our great country.” said Rob Sanchez, Vice President of News, Talk, Sports for iHeartMedia Boston. “Our generous listeners always amaze me and have once again shown their support to raise $192,082 for the DAV of Massachusetts.”

“The DAV Dept of MA is extremely grateful for the efforts of AM 680 WRKO and the generosity of its listeners in support of our mission,” said Dan Stack, Dept. Adjutant and CEO for DAV of Massachusetts. These contributions makes it possible for us to provide these crucial services to veterans and their families across Massachusetts. Thank you for joining us in fulfilling our promise to the men and women who served our nation and a special thank you to all those who have served. Happy Veterans Day!”