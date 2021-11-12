Big Money and Many Pounds of Food Raised For Hunger

The Maui Food Bank will be able to feed more people in need with the help of funds and food raised during the annual Battle of the Businesses event organized by Pacific Media Group. This year, 29 businesses raised $10,680 and 4,562 pounds of food, which combined will provide 46,312 meals to individuals and families across the Maui Food Bank’s network.

Food donations were up this year, contributing to a 25% increase in the number of meals that will be provided through the Battle of the Businesses fundraiser this year. The contributions come ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

“There’s no need for anyone in Maui County to be going hungry during the holiday season,” said Marlene Rice, Development Director at the Maui Food Bank. “There’s over 80 agencies that work with us that are out there distributing food… When you think about 46,312 meals, that is a lot of meals. So really, I would say that his holiday season, everybody should be able to sit down to a healthy, nice holiday meal.”

Those in need this holiday season can contact the Maui Food Bank, which can in turn link individuals and families with a food distribution that’s closest to them. Distribution information is also available on the mauifoodbank.org website.

“We literally could not do what we do without the community support and the business support is so important. It’s really all of us working together, we’re making a difference in helping the hungry. Everybody is making a difference,” said Rice.

“It’s a nice touch from businesses coming together for the common good,” said Sherri Grimes, Vice President & General Manager of Maui Radio Operations at PMG, noting that the locally owned company has been a partner annually since 2008.

Rice joined colleague Chelsea Ham and 99.9 KISS FM’s Ed Kanoi and Brandee in selecting two participating businesses to receive a $5,000 PMG advertising campaign each. This year’s small business winner was All Kine CrossFit, and the big business winner was Goodfellow Bros Inc.

They were among 13 large businesses and 17 small businesses that participated in this year’s campaign. That’s a 70% increase from last year.