Coleman Insights Promotes Bryant

Kimberly Bryant has been promoted to the newly created position of Director of Client services. Bryant, has been with the media research firm since 2004; most recently serving as Field Coordinator.

“We have created the Director of Client Services position to ensure our clients continue to receive the highest level of attention and service,” said Warren Kurtzman, President. “Kimberly is the perfect person to handle this position and is well deserving of this promotion. She has always been laser-focused on supporting our teams internally and ensuring projects stay on track for our clients.”

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to playing a larger role at the company, as I truly love being a part of the Coleman Insights family,” said Bryant.