WAAR Remembrance Ring

Wreaths Across America Radio has launched the ‘Remembrance Ring’ program. Military families will be able to extend holiday greetings and thanks to service members and veterans on the iHeartRadio audio stream.

“The United States currently has 1.3 million active duty members, reservists and guards serving within our borders and abroad. Additionally, more than 24 million veterans have faithfully served our country in the past,” said Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America Executive Director. “I am honored and thrilled to be able to offer these soldiers and their families the opportunity to share their Holiday greeting. The Remembrance Ring is a wonderful gift to give and is especially important for sharing love and support for their sacrifices at this special time of the year.”

Anyone can participate by calling (888) 348-3352 to record a short holiday greeting. WAAR will play that message on-air during the holidays to help bring families, loved ones, members of our military, and American’s closer together for the holiday season. These special Messages will be broadcast between November 22nd and December 31, 2021.