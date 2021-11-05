iHeart Extends With The Show

KIOZ-FM in San Diego has renewed its agreement with “The Show” to continue hosting mornings on the Active Rock station. “The Show,” featuring Eddie Pappani, Sky Williams, Tylhor “Thor” Dodd, and Emily Griffiths has been entertaining San Diego audiences during morning drive since 2010.

“I couldn’t be more excited and thrilled to continue our run at iHeartRadio and Rock 105.3 in San Diego, said Pappani. “Sky and I have been on-air in morning drive at Rock 105.3 since 2004, and I can’t believe they haven’t grown sick of us yet! I want to thank the rest of ‘The Show,’ Sky – my partner in crime for 21 years, and Thor and Emily for their dedication and hard work. Big thanks to everyone at iHeartMedia San Diego for their continued support. We are excited to continue to entertain with our hot discussions about sandwiches for years to come.”

“I am thrilled to continue our amazing run with ‘The Show’ on Rock 105.3! Their years of hard work, dedication, adaptability, evolution and just plain true grit have been amazing to watch. Their listener’s loyalty is unparalleled, and I look forward to watching them grow their audience and show, even more, said Shauna Moran, Program Director for Rock 105.3 FM. “Cheers to another five years!”