Florida Sports Network Launches

Marty Booher, the president of the Michigan Sports Network, is launching a new sports network in Florida. He’s announced the morning show of Mark Miller and David Moulton as the first show on the new network.

Miller and Moulton have been heard on various radio stations in Southwest Florida since 2006. Beasley Media Group will carry the show Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. -10 a.m. on stations they own in Fort Myers and Tampa.

“We have a great relationship with Beasley in Detroit with the Michigan Sports Network and are thrilled to partner with them again in their hometown of Naples and across the state of Florida,” said Florida Sports Network President Marty Booher. “We already know that sports fans love the Miller & Moulton brand and we’re proud to put them back on the air as we expand their show across the state. Listening to the show is like being in your favorite Florida sports bar for four hours in the morning!”