WFAN’s Steve Somers Retiring

The 74-year old said on his show Thursday he’ll be leaving the sports station which he’s been with for all 34 years its been in existence “sooner rather than later.” Right now Somers hosts the 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. slot.

Audacy VP Chris Oliviero told The New York Post Somers will be leaving some time this fall. “He is without a doubt one of the most important building blocks in the history of WFAN. Steve and the FAN became stars together in this town. The voice, the wit, the humor, the catchphrases all iconic. Now we have to convince him to give us all, especially the listeners, a chance to celebrate him because he is worthy of the accolades.”

Somers to Barrett Sports Media he does not want a farewell tour. “Mike Francesa had that, and Joe Benigno had that, and I don’t want to go through all of the gladhanding, the hugging and the kisses and all that stuff. That would embarrass me, number one, and number two, I would rather share the information with those people who gave me the support and gave me, really, a life and gave me a career as far as that goes and that’s the audience late at night.”