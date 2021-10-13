Top SBS Execs Honored

Three Spanish Broadcasting System Executives have been honored by Billboard Magazine. SBS Chairman/CEO Raúl Alarcón, President/COO/EVP Albert Rodriguez, and Executive VP Programming Jesus Salas; were named 2021 “Latin Power Players”.

“When we look back on great companies that have become institutions, we often forget that someone had to give them life and battle the obstacles for years,” said Leila Cobo, Executive Director, Latin Content & Programming. “Raúl Alarcόn, continues the legacy of his father Pablo Raúl Alarcón Sr., an incredible visionary that did something unheard of at the time — start a Hispanic media company, and develop it into one of the largest in the Hispanic Market.”

Billboard declared that Mr. Albert Rodriguez has become a key player for Latinos in Hispanic Radio as new serving President of SBS after 35 years.

“To be recognized by Billboard as one of the Latin Power Players is an honor which I would like to share with the millions of Hispanic entrepreneurs in America who are transforming and shaping our industry,” said Rodriguez. “It’s certainly humbling to be recognized by the radio industry and my peers. I would like to dedicate this award to the hardworking SBS family.”