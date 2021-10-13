Gabby New KIIS Midday Host

102.7 KIIS FM, Los Angeles welcomes Gabby Diaz to Middays. She will also be heard on iHeartMedia San Francisco sister station WiLD 94.9.

“I’m so excited to be home,” said Diaz. “To be able to be on the legendary KIIS FM is a dream come true. I’ve listened to KIIS since I was a kid, and having the chance to host daily live shows in two amazing cities seems unreal.”

“Gabby fits KIIS like a glove,” said John Ivey, President of CHR Programming Strategies and KIIS PD. “She is from L.A. and loves and understands what KIIS is all about. We are extremely lucky to have Gabby join our stellar KIIS family.”