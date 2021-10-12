Two Promotions at PromoSuite

PromoSuite has promoted Andrew Smith into the newly created position of Director, Product Integrity and Michael Englebrecht has been promoted to Director of Client Services & Business Process Automation.

“Andrew and Mike are unique talents who both have displayed extreme passion for delivering quality service to our radio customers,” explained PromoSuite CEO, Rocco Macri. “Andrew has excelled in a variety of roles for us, working daily with clients, our product team, sales and the client service team. He’s got a great grasp of our client’s needs and will be a tremendous asset to our product development team. Meanwhile, Mike’s reputation in the industry preceded him. We brought him in as a consultant, and we were immediately impressed by his enthusiasm and leadership. We look forward to watching both flourish in their new positions.”