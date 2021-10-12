Mark Mauer VO Pro Passes

Mark Mauer, voice over professional and founding member of VO Mob has died. Mauer, 69, died after a long battle with Cancer.

Mauer’s radio resume included stops at KAZY Denver, KUPD, KKBD and KZON in Arizona. His talent was in his voice that was heard on hundreds of radio and tv stations throughout his career. He also did work for Premier and Westwood One. In 2018 Mauer helped start VO Mob, a family of VO and voice actors. He is the Brand Signature voice for Classic Vinyl-Channel 26 on Sirius XM.