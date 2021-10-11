The Bone Promotes Baby Huey

Danny Delmore (aka Baby Huey) is the new Assistant Program Director at 107.7 The Bone/KSAN-FM. The 16 year station veteran will continue his weekend on-air duties.

“Baby Huey has been a pillar of KSAN for 16 years and it is well past time to promote him and show him how appreciated he is for his hard work and dedication,” said Chasta Michaelis, PD. “The Bone would absolutely not be the same without his enthusiasm and devotion and I’m honored to work alongside him as we push this station forward.”

“Since I can remember, I have always known I wanted to work in radio. I love that I can be a positive influence, entertain, connect with listeners, support local musicians and build relationships within the radio industry and community,” said Delmore. “I am excited for this next chapter of my career and look forward to continue entertaining the Boneheads.”