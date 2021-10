Dale Weber was a long time radio executive and a Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame member. He managed stations for Saga, Nationwide, Storz and Park.

During the Top 40 heydays, he managed the legendary WDGY-AM in the Twin Cities. As hit music shifted to FM, he was behind flipping the station to country music, leading it to ratings success in the 80s.

He retired from SAGA Communications in 2002 and was inducted into The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2004. Weber was 84.