KKRV Revamping Mornings

Homegrown with Brent + Nikki is coming to Country 104.7FM, Wenatchee, WA. Nikki Darling is being teamed with long-time host Brent Rhodes.

Darling is coming over from crosstown Cherry Creek Media station KWWW-FM. Darling takes over co-host as a result of the recent retirement of co-host, Alpha Media Market Manager Gary Patrick.

“We had an unbelievable run with Brent & Gary here in Wenatchee. After his retirement, I took a few weeks to think about what morning’s on Country 104.7 might look like going forward. Number one, I wanted to do something different. I didn’t know Nikki but I was at least familiar with her from hearing her on one of the other stations,” said Rhodes. “She was the first person I reached out to, and I’m thrilled she was among several talented people that expressed interest in the position.”

“I’m really excited to be connecting with the community on live and local radio,” said Darling. “I appreciate Alpha Media and Brent Rhodes for believing in the Homegrown vision.”