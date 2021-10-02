Gillen Adds COO Title

WEBR Buffalo Program Director Dave Gillen has added Chief Operating Officer to his duties. He joined the station in July 2020 and was promoted to PD in August 2020. Dave is a market veteran who started his career at WEBR in 1973.

“I’ve been fortunate to have had a great career in radio and TV in my hometown without ever having to leave and to end it at the station I started my career at is very special” Gillen said.

Dave’s career includes Air Talent, Music Director, Assistant PD, Program Director with stints at WGRQ, WNYS, WKSE, WMJQ and twenty years in radio and television sales at Townsquare Media, WGRZ-TV and WIVB-TV where he was a sales manager.

DG was also involved in The Buffalo Broadcasters Association and served as President and Chairman, President of the Buffalo NY DJ Association and ha1580d a lucrative career as a night club DJ for over 25 years.