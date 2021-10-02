Morning Show Goes Into Syndication

Westwood One has announced the syndication of Kincaid & Dallas, a four-hour morning-drive radio show hosted by JJ Kincaid and Dallas McCade. The Country morning show launches Monday, October 11, on 25 stations.

Kincaid & Dallas will broadcast from Atlanta, where the show currently airs in the morning on WKHX-FM, New Country 101.FIVE.

Originally from Maryland, Kincaid has worked in Minnesota, New York, and Denver. He now lives in Georgia with his wife and two young sons, and hosts Kincaid & Dallas from WKHX-FM’s Atlanta studio. The program airs locally on New Country 101.FIVE and is syndicated nationally.