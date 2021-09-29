More Honors For Our Boss

The President of the Radio, TV & Podcasting Division of Streamline Publishing, Deborah Parenti, is picking up another honor from the Dayton Area Broadcasters. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to her at the next HoF event. She is already a member of their Hall of Fame.

Parenti’s career in the radio broadcasting industry started at WING in Dayton, where she rose to VP and Assistant General Manager following roles in promotion, marketing, and research. She later joined Stoner Broadcasting, serving as General Sales Manager at Stoner’s WDJX in Louisville before returning to Dayton in 1990 as VP/General Manager of WWSN, as the first woman to manage a radio station in the market. She has also served as VP/GM in Philadelphia for the Beasley Media Group. Her resume’ also includes VP/GM of American Radio Systems’ Dayton group, where she developed one of the first consolidated radio sales platforms.

“This is such an honor, especially coming from my home town where I started and spent so many years of my broadcast career,” said Parenti. “I owe a lot to so many who have been part of my career over the years but first on that list would be the late Jim Bennett, my first GM, who inspired, encouraged, and believed in me probably even before I believed in myself. It was he who taught me by example the importance of mentoring.”

Deborah Parenti was inducted into the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2009