Garabedian Sells To Chessare

Codcomm, owned by John Garabedian, is selling his Cape Cod radio stations: WFRQ-FM, Harwich Port; WHYA-FM, Mashpee; WPXC-FM, Hyannis; WKFY-FM, East Harwich; W278DW, Vineyard Haven; W263CU, Hyannis; and W234DP, Hyannis, to Steve Chessare’s Coxswain Communications for $3.2 million.

Coxswain is a Massachusetts-based company and this is their first purchase. Chessare said, “We are extremely honored to join this great group of professionals who have made these brands such a huge part of life on Cape Cod and the Islands. We are excited to continue to engage with and support the communities that make up this uniquely beautiful part of New England and America.”

KALIL & CO. was the exclusive broker for this deal.