Bergner: Radio Not Going Back to a $15 Billion Industry

At the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference last week, Michael Bergner from the Media Brokerage firm Bergner & Company, gave the radio industry a reality check. He said the stock market is booming, businesses have never been worth so much, and none of this applies to radio.

Bergner was part of a panel moderated by broadcast attorney Frank Montero which focused on The FCC, The Biden Administration and what it all means for radio. And what Bergner says is radio needs more consolidation. “It has to happen. Radio is a melting ice cube. As a broker, there’s no money in AM Radio, the technology is obsolete, and FM is headed that way.”

Bergner said that radio is a secret victim of the COVID lockdown of 2020. “It was put on its ass. If radio was a $15 billion business before COVID, we may be back to $9 billion now. You’re not going back to $15 billion.”

Bergner said Private Equity ruined the radio business. “As an investor, why would you put money in radio.”

The NAB and a group of broadcasters have been pushing for the government to loosen the ownership caps. The group believes owning more stations will allow them to better compete with the unregulated tech giants that are taking huge piles of local ad money away from all traditional media. Not all broadcasters believe lifting the ownership caps, allowing the bigger groups to own more, will solve that problem. Some broadcasters believe deregulation caused the problem.

Our 2021 Hispanic Radio Conference was a smashing success.

See some pictures from the event HERE.

Register for our 2022 event in Miami, and get the early bird registration special, HERE.