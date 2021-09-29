Storm Roberts Retiring

Storm Roberts, will step away from the 98.5 KTK mic in Gainesville October 1. Roberts has been with WKTK-FM for 35 years.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude, Storm, from all of us, for your dedication to our industry, our community, and our amazing company,” said Peter Rothfuss, SVP/MM Audacy Gainesville.

During his tenure, Roberts has helped raise millions of dollars for hundreds of local charities, including hosting countless charity walks, black tie fundraisers, and his tireless efforts with the Children’s Miracle Network, Stop! Children’s Cancer and the Sebastian Ferro Foundation.

Roberts is retiring after 51 years in the business.