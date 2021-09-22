What About Credit Card Data Marketron Has?

As Marketron continues to try to restore services after a cyberattack last weekend, it’s telling customers that use Marketron Traffic and Visual Traffic to use manual workarounds for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s logs. The company also answered questions about credit card information

Marketron also told customers in Tuesday that the company is working to identify if there is any impact to customer data. The did say that credit card information shared via PayNow is not involved in the current issue. “The form that gathers the credit card information is from a third-party credit card processor and no credit card data is collected on the Marketron network or stored in the Marketron system. Likewise, the payment information you provide to Marketron for service is also handled in this manner and not stored in our systems.”

Some clients have also expressed concerns about opening Marketron e-mails and getting hit with a cyberattack themselves. Maretron says that the attack was isolated to Marketron’s production network, which is separate from our corporate communication systems and tools. “At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is any risk to you from our emails, website and other internal tools. If you have concerns about the legitimacy of an email, please contact our support team for verification. As always, please consult with your own IT department as to any steps that may be taken to best protect your own systems.”

On Sunday Marketron CEO Jim Howard said the cyberattack came from the Russian criminal organization BlackMatter. Howard says Marketron was communicating with BlackMatter and the FBI.

Online Security expert Greg Scasny told Radio Ink on Monday that even when companies pay the ransom, it can take weeks and months to get systems back to normal, if they ever get back to normal.