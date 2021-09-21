Skyview and Quu Teaming Up

Quu, a company that adds dynamic text, logos and visuals to a radio’s digital display in the vehicle, and Skyview Networks have announced a new two-part partnership.

Skyview will now be responsible for expanding Quu enabled stations across the country through barter inventory. And, beginning January 1st Skyview will offer network radio advertisers, agencies and buyers the Quu technology in October, with Quu available for them to include in their network buys that begin January 1, 2022 or later.

“With 80% of the cars on the road today capable of displaying synced text on vehicle dashboards, Quu affiliates across the country are enjoying a dramatic increase in listener engagement and sales,” said Quu’s CEO, Steve Newberry. “Our multi-part partnership with Skyview is an extraordinary game-changer to expand this rapidly-growing footprint and for the first time — just in time for Skyview’s upfront — offer Visual Quus to network radio advertisers.”

Quu’s technology, already implemented in nearly 900 radio stations, syncs in-car “Visual Quus” while audio is playing, improving the listener experience and advertising recall. “We are thrilled to align with Quu to bring its powerful in-dash technology to our vast network of stations,” commented President and COO of Skyview Networks, Steve Jones. “The power of our networks’ weekly impressions combined with Quu’s in-car visuals will deliver our advertisers meaningful ROI.”

For more information on Quu, visit myquu.net.

To add Quu’s technology to your station visit skyviewnetworks.com/quu and for more information on Skyview Networks’ audio sales, syndication, distribution and software solutions, visit skyviewnetworks.com.