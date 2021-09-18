Rick Returns To Boise

Iliad Media Group announced the return of Rick Morton and his Hey Morton morning show on KWYD-FM in Boise. Morton spent part of his early career in the Treasure Valley market hosting the Wild Wake Up Show. The show is now syndicated out of San Diego.

“The search for our next morning show took us back to the future with Hey Morton. Rick and his team know how to entertain and connect with listeners in a way that few others can. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Rick back to Boise and Wild 101,” said James Garner, Regional Operations Manager for Iliad Media Group

Rick Morton stated, “I am elated to be back on the air at the station that gave me my first morning show, Wild 101! Sharing our lives each day with the Treasure valley is an opportunity I longed for and it came true! To return with a first-class team on the air and working with market leaders like CEO Darrell Calton and OM James Garner is like a reunion with family!”